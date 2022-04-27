Bollywood celebrity wedding rings: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood celebrities and their engagement rings have often piqued fans. From rare cut diamonds to exquisite gemstones B-town actresses' impressive rings have stirred conversations on more than one occasion. The most recent ones were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. While Alia's was a beautiful piece with a large hexagonal diamond that sits on top of a diamond-encrusted band, Katrina's was a blue sapphire diamond ring.

As these rings gain popularity, here take a look at the engagement and wedding rings of popular Bollywood divas including Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among others:

Alia Bhatt

Image Source : TWITTER/CHANCHA92968952 Alia Bhatt's wedding ring

Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : TWITTER/BLACKAMERICANS Priyanka Chopra's wedding ring

Anushka Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/NITZRULZX412 Anushka Sharma's engagement ring

Aishwarya Rai

Image Source : TWITTER/FASHIONMANIA_ Aishwarya Rai's wedding ring

Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : TWITTER/EVAN2CAMERON Kareena Kapoor's engagement ring

Sanam Kapoor

Image Source : TWITTER/YUGA_COLLECTION Sonam Kapoor's engagement ring

Katrina Kaif

Image Source : TWITTER/SHAYARARAR Katrina Kaif's wedding ring

Why wedding rings are worn in the fourth finger?

Talking about engagement rings have you ever wondered why a husband or a wife always wears their wedding band or engagement ring on one particular finger and why not the other ones?

In most religions and cultures, the fourth finger of your left hand is considered the ring finger. Engagement or wedding ceremonies in some religions consist of both the bride and groom exchanging rings to confirm the engagement/ wedding.

People in almost every religion have a firm belief that the fourth finger of the left hand is the ideal finger for both the bride and groom. Why? Well, it is because they believe that there is a vein that connects directly from the finger to the heart. When the bride and groom wear the rings on the designated finger, the rings connect them by heart. This helps them create a bond that is near to their heart, which lasts long and their love becomes stronger. Sometimes, the hand varies from culture to culture but the finger stays the same. Wearing a ring on this specific finger symbolizes that you are committed and are planning to get married soon. It doesn't necessarily have to be an engagement ring, you can exchange the rings on your wedding too, to seal the rituals and wedding completely.