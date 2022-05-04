Wednesday, May 04, 2022
     
Ananya and Sara to Disha and Sobhita, B-Town actresses paint the town in red in quintessential gowns

"There is a shade of red for every woman," and these Bollywood divas are the living proof of it. Check out these wonderful ladies who managed to steal hearts in the iconic red dress.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2022 18:46 IST
B-Town actresses in red gowns
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

It is fair to say that red never gets dull and boring. For every woman who wants to make a statement, red is definitely the go-to colour!  A lady in red never fails to be out of trend and likewise, a lady in red never fails to impress! Audrey Hepburn once said, “There is a shade of red for every woman,” and these Bollywood divas are the living proof of it. Check out these wonderful ladies who managed to steal hearts in the iconic red dress.

Ananya Panday

This Bollywood Diva looks like a heartthrob in this stunning fiery red satin silk spaghetti strap dress. With this drooping neckline and mid-rise hem length, Ananya has outdone herself in this impressive red dress. 

India Tv - Ananya Panday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan

Pataudi royalty Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she slips into this princess red dress. This is not the first time Sara has donned red like a pro, she often exerts power every time she wears red.

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan

Katrina Kaif 

The newly wedded Katrina has been perfecting red since the time the audience has known her. Katrina looks elegant in this gorgeous red dress. Red is a classic and Kat surely knows how to pull it off in the right way!

India Tv - Katrina Kaif

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Katrina Kaif

Disha Patani

Disha has always made it a point to slay with all her looks. In this dress, the actress is seen donning a floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit. To add more glamour to this power outfit, the star has accessorized her look with gold dangers.

India Tv - Disha Patani

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani

Sobhita Dhulipala

Recently, the Made In Heaven actress painted an event red as she slipped into this sequined gown dress. This sparkling outfit with wide straps and a plunging square neckline makes her one of the bold types! With hair styled short and curls left open, Sobhita Dhulipala is definitely a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion!

India Tv - Sobhita Dhulipala

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala

