71st Miss World pageant: 5 lesser known facts about India's representative Sini Shetty

Excitement is brewing as the 71st Miss World pageant approaches its grand event in Mumbai, India. Scheduled for March 9, 2024, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, this year's competition promises to dazzle spectators worldwide. The anticipation is particularly heightened as Poland's Karolina Bielawska, the reigning Miss World, prepares to pass on her crown to her successor. Originally slated to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, the venue for the pageant underwent a last-minute change, ultimately selecting the vibrant city of Mumbai as its stage. Amidst this flurry of excitement, India proudly presents its representative, Sini Shetty, who is poised to showcase her grace and talent on the global stage. With her blend of beauty, talent, and determination, she embodies the spirit of empowerment and aspiration, inspiring countless individuals to dream big and reach for the stars.

Here are five key facts about Sini Shetty:

Roots and Background: Hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sini's roots trace back to the southern state of Karnataka. She previously represented Karnataka at the Miss World 2022 contest, showcasing her connection to both her hometown and ancestral heritage. Academic Achievements: Despite her burgeoning modelling career, Sini Shetty remains dedicated to her education. Holding a graduation degree in accounting and finance, she is currently pursuing the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification, demonstrating her commitment to academic excellence alongside her passion for the fashion industry. Professional Experience: Her journey extends beyond the realm of modeling. She has also gained valuable experience working at a marketing firm, showcasing her versatility and business acumen beyond the runway. Artistic Prowess: Sini's talents extend beyond the world of pageantry and business. Having completed her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam at the age of fourteen, she has demonstrated a lifelong dedication to the classical dance form. Her commitment to both academic and artistic pursuits reflects her multifaceted personality and passion for diverse interests. Inspirational Role Model: In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sini Shetty revealed her admiration for Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra. She draws inspiration from Chopra's empowering message of breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes, resonating with her aspirations to challenge societal norms and carve her path to success. “When you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you. The aspiration value increases, I remember hearing an interview of hers where she stated, 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.' I have been a fan ever since," she told Hindustan Times.

