71st Miss World Pageant 2024: Know when and where to watch the opening ceremony

For all those eager fashion enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the awaited 71st Miss World pageant, making its return to India after a 28-year gap. Commencing with a month-long "Beauty with a Purpose" festival, the opening ceremony is set to captivate audiences on February 20, while the grand finale will dazzle in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Representing India with pride is Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022, who will grace the global stage with the Indian flag alongside contestants from 120 nations.

When to where watch the Miss World opening ceremony?

For those seeking to tune in to the official opening ceremony, mark February 20 on your calendar as the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hosts 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi. The live streaming of the Miss World opening ceremony will be available on missworld.com. Talking about the much-awaited grand finale, it will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

How many contestants are participating?

A total of 120 contestants hailing from countries across the globe will take part in various competitions and philanthropic initiatives, serving as ambassadors of positive change. The culmination of the 71st Miss World competition will be marked by a magnificent grand finale held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Throughout the pageant, various competitions will unfold across different cities. The Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge will commence at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 21. In Mumbai, catch the World Top Designer Award and Miss World Top Model competitions alongside the Miss World Talent Final. Meanwhile, the Miss World Sports Challenge will take place in New Delhi. On February 23, witness the Multi-Media Challenge and the final round of the Head To Head Challenge at The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. You can also enjoy the glitz and glam of the Miss World Red Carpet Special at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Stay tuned to witness the crowning moment and see which nation secures the coveted Miss World crown this year.

