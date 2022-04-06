10 Times our Bollywood celebrities aced their camouflage-style game

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @SRK_ROOSHI @OFFICIALACCOUNTS Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in camouflage print

Fashion is the one thing that can’t be compromised with anything. Many fashion trends come and go. But, one thing is evergreen, that is the military print trend. The use of safari-style clothing in wardrobes by Bollywood celebrities takes them a notch higher in the style game.

There are stars like Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and others who followed the military trend and gave many people fashion inspiration. Here is a list of celebrities who mastered this trend.

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar spent his day with BSF jawans. The actor took special care of his look for the day, where he was seen in a khaki hoodie paired with a trouser and white shoes, looking like a warrior.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt loves to experiment with her style. The B-town diva was seen in a fashion photoshoot where she wore camouflage print trousers and paired them with a green t-shirt and a jacket. Her go-to accessory has mostly been a trendy jacket, that we love every time.

Aamir Khan

Actors Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya also sported their camouflage looks. The stars were shooting for their upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in khaki uniforms looking uber cool.

Image Source : TWITTER/ @SAMTHEBESTEST_ Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in Khaki uniform

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame, actor, model Asim Riaz also sported the camouflage style. The actor shared his picture on social media, where he was seen in khaki print trousers paired with a green-white t-shirt and quirky shoes.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez never leaves an opportunity to wear anything from the latest trend. She has an undeniable love for casual wear and one of her favourites is camouflage. She has already mastered the art of dressing in military wear.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish celebrities. She has been seen in camouflage looks at the airport many times. Very soon, we all are going to witness her play the role of spy officer Agent Agni in her upcoming film Dhaakad. The actress also shared the poster from the film, which revealed her fabulous look in military uniform paired with uber-cool sunglasses.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan never lacks when it comes to trying new styles. The actor was seen donning a military jacket over a green t-shirt worn with black shoes and classic black jeans.

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas also followed the trend of wearing khaki print. The actor was seen in camouflage attire and teamed it up with ankle boots.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh has a unique sense of airport style. King Khan is frequently spotted in camouflage trousers at the airport. It looks like the actor has become a master in flaunting khaki print style!

Vicky Kaushal

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest stars of Bollywood. The actor make his fans go gaga over him whenever he shares his pictures on social media. During the time of Uri's promotion, he was seen in a full black outfit and completed his look with a military jacket.