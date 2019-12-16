Top 10 Fashion Designers in India you should definitely check out

The apparel industry in India is booming at the moment courtesy the stunning outfits designed by the industry's best designers and celebrities sporting them. Designers are the ones who dictate the who's and whereabouts of Bollywood's glamour and what is going to in trend. From veterans like Ritu Kumar to the gen-next designers like Masaba, the Indian design scene is growing at an enormous rate and will soon be in sync with the best in the game. Check out this list where we have mentioned the top 10 Indian designers who have influenced the Indian fashion scene and are bringing Indian handicrafts and fabrics to the international forefront.

1. Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi Mukherjee needs no introduction. He is known for his fabulous body of work that makes him one of the leading designers in India right now. Brides especially, love his lehengas and often request deliveries all around the world. He designed outfits for India's three most popular celebrity couples including Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Need we say anymore? He is known for his larger than life creations with deeply rooted Indian art and traditions.

2. Rohit Bal

One of India's most successful and respectable designers, Rohit Bal is known for marrying Indian and modern designs to create stunning designs. His usage of peacock and lotus motifs are well recognized. The designer was born in Kashmir and studied at St. Stephen's College before attaining a degree in design from NIFT and started his label for designer menswear right after. since then, he has proceeded to design for women and has expanded his brand greatly.

3. Manish Malhotra

Fashion in India and Manish Malhotra go hand in hand. He is one of the most recognized Indian designers amongst the popular crowds. He started out in the fashion industry as a model, but failed attempt directed him towards fashion. Today, he has a number of accreditions to his name and has designed for stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue, and Jermaine Jackson and wife Halima. He also designed the wedding outfits for the Princess of Riyadh as well as for the late 'King of Pop', Michael Jackson.

4. Tarun Tahiliani

One of the oldest and grandest names in the designing world, Taun Tahiliani is known for combining Indian craftsmanship with tailored silhouettes. He is also the co-founder of Ensemble, India's first multi-designer boutique in 1987, which he founded along with his wife, Sailaja 'Sal' Tahiliani. In present times, the designer has also taken over designing projects and has done the interiors for many major hotels.

5. Masaba

One of the youngest and quirkiest of the lot, Masaba is known to be deeply inspired with his Indian and South African heritage. She is known for her usage of bright colours, creating unimaginable contrasts. She has also mastered the art of fusion wear, creating clothes that are very different but traditional at the same time.

6. Anju Modi

Anju Modi has been an integral part of the Indian fashion scene since 1990. She is a founder member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) contributing massively to the growth of Indian textiles and designs. She is known for her beautiful Indianwear clothing, especially lehengas. Her best-known works include designing for the super-hit movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

7. Anamika Khanna

A personal favourite of Bollywood's fashion child Sonam Kapoor, Anamika Khanna is the first Indian designer to have an International label: "Ana mika" and her creations are sold online and offline stores across India and abroad. She has been covered under BOF ( Business Of Fashion) for blending Indian textiles and techniques with western silhouette and tailoring. Her clothes exude a bohemian charm that no other designer has yet been able to nail.

8. Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

The designer duo is one of the oldest and most well known across the country. They famously designed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone white wedding reception look. The duo has also worked on designing outfits for many iconic movies including Devdas.

9. Ritu Kumar

Credited as the oldest designer in India, Ritu Kumar is one of the oldest designers in India. Her designs have also been worn by the late Princess of Wales, Diana among a long list of admirers that also includes stars like Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jemima Goldsmith etc.

10. Neeta Lulla

Most well remembered for her grandiose costumes in the 2002 blockbuster 'Devdas', Neeta Lulla became a household name after designing extravagant costumes for the movie. She has since designed for over 300 movies. She famously designed two outfits for Aishwarya Rai's wedding and has also designed for Bollywood's epic period movie, Jodha-Akbar. She is one of the most sought after designers in India and now also runs a design school in her name.