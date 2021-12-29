OverSized casuals, pantsuits to bodycon high slit dresses: Here are top fashion trends of 2021

Follow us on Image Source : FASHION TRENDS 2021 Fashion trends 2021

Switching from 'work from home' look to glamourous party mode to office wear, fashion trends kept changing with changing times. Trends come and go, but pyjamas stay forever. With the precarious COVID19 situation conform dressing became our lifestyle. Bootcut to mom jeans, people started looking for comfortable yet stylish clothes. Converting tradition with western, people switched from regular sarees to indo-western, dhoti, plazo or pants pleated saree. No, that wasn't enough, Slicky, shiny and shimmery became part of every party collection outfit.

Slick And Shiny

Deepika Padukone, who is always a sight to behold, recently turned heads with her mesmerizing red carpet look for her upcoming film '83' premiere. She nailed a suede gown by Gauri and Nainika. She wore a black off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline. To complete her look the actress teamed it with a diamond necklace along with styling her hair in curls. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt opted for a retro twin set from designer Aniket Satam for one of her recent outings.

All about Red

Whether it's on the red carpet or at movie promotions, Priyanka Chopra is known for her statement-making ensembles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, during her upcoming film Brahmastra's motion poster launch event, looked stunning in a strapless cropped red top with a cut-out design and a matching skirt of the same shade. For RRR promotional event, the actress chose to wear a vibrant red saree. She indeed looked gorgeous.

Pantsuits

Pantsuits are a wardrobe investment! They have been quite a popular trend for a while now. Bollywood celebrities proved that any kind of pantsuit is perfect to wear to any celebration, and they all scream power! Shine like a boss lady baby!

Sporty Chic

If comfy and cosy top your priority list, then athleisure is your best bet. The matching oversized pyjama-tshirts sets are always in style. Athleisure suits, floral print summer sets, sporty casual, gym wears and sweatsuits were donned by celebrities in a coordinated monochromatic fashion.

Anushka Sharma loves her basics a little too much. From her mom jeans to oversized comfy hoodies.

Bodycon High Slit Dress

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices have always caught the attention of both her fans and fashion buffs. The actress is an absolute head turner as there's hardly a dress or a look that Malaika can't carry with grace. For one of her outings, Malaika Arora opted for a velvet Maison d'AngelAnn dress to wear. She went all out with smokey eyes and diamond jewellery. She styled the outfit with just statement earrings.

Long Coats

Long and oversized coats always make us look stunning. From opulent wool and faux fur to leather with nude touch, there's a coat for every occasion. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor paired her animal print dress with a long black coat, both by designer Brandon Maxwell.

OverSized Casuals

Oversized and comfortable casual became the major trend in 2021 as the country faced lockdown and people opted for comfort over style. When it comes to pairing comfort and style, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been ahead of the curve. She recently nailed the casual yet stylish look in oversized sweaters and t-shirts.