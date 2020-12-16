New Year 2021: Amp up your style quotient with these celeb-inspired looks

Image Source : INDIA TV Celeb inspired new year's eve looks

2020 has been a year full of hurdles and challenges. We agree that this New Year's Eve won't be like any other, but there's still reason to celebrate, and welcome the new year with renewed optimism and enthusiasm. Where we all spent most of our 2020 days in pajamas and sweatshirts, nothing would beat the joy of getting all dressed up. Even if your plan includes a small house party or just binge-watching your favorite series with your loved ones, don't shy away from getting your dress up game on point. From glittery and glamorous dresses to comfortable co-ord sets, we bring to you some New Year outfit ideas from your favorite celebrities' closets.

1. Sonam K Ahuja

This experimental look of Sonam Kapoor where she pairs a pleated metallic skirt with a peach sweater and grey denim jacket is a perfect go-to outfit for some casual plus stylish look this new year's eve. To add an edge to the look you can pair it up with bright colored footwear like Sonam paired with red high heel boots.

2. Malaika Arora

If you want to welcome the new year with bling and disco vibes then Malaika Arora's emblematic saree look with smokey eyes and soft curls is all you need. This contemporary ethnic style of saree is perfect for the night.

3. Kiara Advani

If you are someone who doesn't want the usual sequins and shine, instead is looking for something comfortable yet glam then Kiara's co-ord set look is a perfect pick. It's comfortable, bright, and glam.

4.Ananya Pandey

When we are talking about fashion and style how can we miss Bollywood fashionista Ananya Pandey? She was seen slaying in a red satin silk spaghetti strap dress. And trust us slip dresses are one of the best picks for new year's eve celebration as they are both classy and stylish.

5. Tara Sutaria

From wearing classic Indian pieces to experimenting with crop tops and denim, Tara Sutaria’s sartorial sense has always made heads turn. She sets a perfect example where a white shirt and plain denim can also make you stand out. Make sure to add some statement earrings and bold eye makeup to complete your new year's eve look.

Do not forget to add a flavor of your own personal style too and ring in the new year with celebrations along with friends and family. Happy New Year 2021!