Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani dazzles in red at India Couture Week 2019 (In Pics)

Actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, dazzled the opening show of India Couture Week (ICW) 2019, wearing a red-coloured quintessential bridal lehenga.

Kiara walked the ramp as the showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal who kickstarted the 12th edition of the show on Monday with his collection called 'Lumen'.

The actress was welcomed on the ramp with loud cheers. With sleek hair and subtle makeup, she adorned a green-coloured statement necklace to give a much-needed contrast to her look.

Speaking about her outfit, Kiara said: "Amit's works are stunning. The sculpting of this outfit, or the organza, I absolutely love it. Amit makes statement pieces, something which I really like. You can figure out from a distance if it's a Amit Aggarwal piece."

For soon-to-be-brides, the "Kabir Singh" star said: "Girls, wear something which is light and have fun. It's your day. Try to be as light as you can be."

She said: "Whenever I'm going to get married, I'm sure I would wear something which is light and allows me to breathe and have fun."

(With IANS Inputs)