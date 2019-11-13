Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
  Deepika Padukone sizzles in red ahead of anniversary. Ranveer Singh is feeling the passion, goes 'hayye'

New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 10:52 IST
Deepika Padukone is no less than a style goddess. She is one of the most experimental Bollywood celebrities out there when it comes to fashion. Ruffles, neon prints or extravagant gowns, she always manages to raise the fashion bar in the fashion industry. Yesterday, the versatile actress took to social media to share a few pictures looking ravishing in a red dress.

Deepika Padukone wore a red dress from New York based designer Rosie Assoulin. The dress features off-shoulder puffed sleeves along with strap details. The dress ends around her calves and has gathered detailing around hips with a cinched waist. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she can be seen sporting red Louboutin heels. Red lips, tied back hair and lined eyes makes for a head-turning make-up look. She kept the accessories minimal by adding a few slinky layered neckpieces and gold hoops.  

Captioning the images, Deepika wrote, "RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention, makes people excited, energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!"

Ranveer was quick to flood comments on the images writing, "The colour of Passion hayye". On another picture, he wrote, "Yes ! All of the above are happening to me right now". He also called red his 'spirit colour' in another post.

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and as Ranveer Singh's wife in Kabir Khan's '83. Other than '83 Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

