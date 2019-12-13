Image Source : INSTAGRAM 7 Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls

Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have managed to earn a huge fanbase with their stellar acting skills. However, it is their uber chic style quotient that leaves millions of girls mesmerised. From their no-makeup glamorous looks to quirky hairstyles, girls follow everything that their beauty icons flaunt. Having said that, it becomes very tricky for school going girls to don new hairstyles daily, considering the rules schools follow. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t follow trends. Here are 7 trendy hairstyles that young schoolgirls can follow to make a statement.

Faux Waterfall

Doesn’t matter if you have long hair or short hair, Faur Waterfalls hairstyle looks good on every face and is very easy to make. Additionally, it also keeps the hair away from the eyes and looks super stylish.

Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls - Faux Waterfall

Side Braids

Braids are always fun! All you have to do is make two braids from the hair at the front and pin them up to the back for an ultra classy look. If you want to keep your hair open, then leave the other side of your hair or you can take the entire part of the hair into the side braid.

Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls - Side Braids

Low Sleek Ponytail

Undoubtedly, ponytails always make a style statement. For a low sleek ponytail, all you have to do is tie your hair at the back of your neck. You can give quirky twists to this ponytails by making a braid from front to back.

Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls - Low Sleek Ponytail

Double Ponytail

Who said double ponytails are outdated? They are the cutest of all the hairstyles and make for a perfect school going look.

Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls - Double Ponytail

Elsa’s Braid

Who doesn’t like Ela from Frozen? The character sports the coolest hairstyle which is perfect for the school look.

Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls - Elsa’s Braid

Side Parted Half Updo

This look gets a thumbs up from everyone. Not is this look party ready but also works best at school celebrations.

Trendy hairstyles for schoolgirls - Side Parted Half Updo

Messy Mermaid Braid

Dreamy and Elegant- this is what describes best the messy mermaid braid. Here’s how you can make it.

