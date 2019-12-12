Kareena Kapoor power dresses to impress, Kiara Advani pays cool in denim for 'Good Newwz' promotions

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani along with Akshay Kumar and Dilijit Dosanjh have been super busy in the promotions of their upcoming movie, 'Good Newwz;. They have been constantly making appearances at various events, looking great. The entire cast was spotted at the JW Marriott today in Mumbai for a round of interviews and they made sure to put their best foot forward. Kareena Kapoor Kham chose to power dress for the occasion whereas Kiara Advani kept it casual, but chic.

Kareena Kapoor, styled by Rhea Kapoor wore a Peter Do pantsuit. The blazer reached till the thighs and featured cut-out details, beginning a little under the armholes extending all the way to the back, merging together to create a cut-out design below the shoulders, showing off the black bralette she wore underneath. The blazer came with a chic belt tied up in knotted style. The pants featured bell-bottom detailing flaring at the bottom, slitting open. The look was finished off with pumps featuring flattened front. Neutral makeup and open messy hair made for a winning look!

She was also spotted earlier in an ink blue dress with cut-out details from designer label Prabal Gurung looking ravishing. The contrasting orange tie-up heels stole the show.

Going right the opposite way, Kiara Advani chose a fitted denim jumpsuit, giving us slight retro vibes. The jumpsuit from the Indian label essé featured a broad halter neckline with a zipped up front. It also featured a convex-shaped cut-out detailing beginning right below the bust and ending right at the waist. The pants had the bell-bottom detailing along with threaded designs on the sides. The long belt pulled together the entire look.

Simple nude make-up with hair tied back in a ponytail along with golden hoop earrings made for an interesting look!

Good Newzz is all set to release on the 27th of December and will bring together Kareena and Akshay for the fourth time.

