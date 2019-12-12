Sania Mirza at sister Anam Mirza's wedding looked more royal than royalty. See pics and decide for yourself

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza got married to her long-time boyfriend and cricketer, Mohammad Asaduddin yesterday. Asaduddin is the son of former Indian cricket team captain and ace player Mohammad Azharuddin. Like every loving sister, Sania was there with her sister and was seen supporting her through the wedding. But what really caught our fancy was Sania's sartorial choices at the wedding functions. Sania looked no less than royalty at her sister's wedding and her pictures are proof.

The tennis star chose to wear an off white silk lehenga from the label of designer Jayanti Reddy. The lehenga set featured beautiful silver thread embroidery all over, including the dupatta and scalloped design details on the border. The outfit came with a deep purple embroidered kurti with hem featuring scalloped detailing and embroidery along the neckline. She wore basic make-up and green and purple earrings and maang-tika from Razwada Jewels.

For the main wedding function, Sania wore a beautiful deep sea green sharara set, again from designer Jayanti Reddy's label. The sharara set came with a brocade embroidered full sleeve kurti and sheer dupatta with embellished detailing and golden border. The sharara pants featured plain pleated details with gota along the hemline. She wore rani haar along with a choker and matching earrings from Razwada Jewels. Smokey eyes, nude lips and hair tied back in a bun made for a head-turning look.

Sania Mirza in label Jayanti Reddy.

Sania looking absolutely regal here!

Sania Mirza along with the newly wedded couple.

Anam Mirza is a stylist by profession and has previously been married once. She runs "Label Bazaar” whereas, her now-husband, Asad is a budding lawyer.