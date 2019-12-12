Deepika Padukone's hot pink outfit on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is perfect to drive away winter blues

Deepika Padukone's hot pink outfit on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is perfect to drive away the winter blues

After stunning everyone in simple black dress and dramatic statement heels by Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti, Deepika Padukone again made jaws drop while making an appearance on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The versatile actress wore a hot pink ensemble from designer Sabyasachi that was a total contrast to what the actress wore at the trailer launch of Chhapaak, a day before. Deepika made an appearance on the show to promote her upcoming movie on acid attacks titled Chhapaak.

The outfit featured three separate pieces in the same colour and print in a flowy material, brought together with an embellished belt. From the images that have surfaced online, it looks like the actress is wearing a flowy A-line suit with pants below. The print of the suit features tiny white polka dots. There is also a third piece involved in the look- a throw-over jacket in the same material and colour. The Sabyasachi classic belt cinches perfectly at Deepika's waist.

Heavy jewelled dangling earrings and stacked up bangles and kadas. Classic Deepika style frosty makeup and blow-dried new hair made for a vibrant, lively look.

Check out the images below:

Deepika arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show along with the director of her movie, Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who fought a long battle to stop acid sales in India.

The movie is all set to release on January 20th, 2020.

