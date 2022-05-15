Buddha Purnima 2022: History, significance, wishes, Tithi, HD images, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Buddha Purnima

One of the prominent days for the Buddhist community, the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha is celebrated as the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima or Vesak. This year the occasion falls on May 16, which coincides with the first Lunar Eclipse of the year. Lord Buddha was the founder of Buddhism and was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama (c. 563-483 BCE). It is celebrated in South and Southeast Asia as Vesak, which acknowledges the enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal.

Buddha Purnima: History and Significance

The word Purnima means full moon, and it is used in this context because Nepalese people celebrate the date on the May full moon. Mahatma Buddha was born in Lumbini in modern-day Nepal. He was raised in the Shakya capital of Kapilvastu which is now Tilaurkot in Nepal. Gautam Buddha was a philosopher, religious and spiritual leader, and meditator. He attained enlightenment at the age of 35 under a Bodhi tree in Bodhgaya which is now in India. He delivered his first sermon at Sarnath, India. He passed away at the age of 80 in Kushinagar, India.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Date and Time

Vaishakh Purnima or Buddha Purnima Tithi will begin at 12:45 midnight on May 15 and will be in effect till 09:43 am, according to Acharya Indu Prakash.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

This Buddha Purnima, learn the teachings of the enlightened soul, who we all know as Gautama Buddha.

We live in illusion and the appearance of things. There is a reality. We are that reality. When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all. Happy Buddha Purnima

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to you.

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Purnima 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers

