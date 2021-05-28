Image Source : PR FETCHED Young author Ansuman Bhagat of Jamshedpur bags the title of 'OMG Book of Records'

Gaining fame and popularity in any field of pursuit is a matter of pride. Author Ansuman Bhagat has achieved 'India's most popular young face in the writing world in 2021' for his book-- 'Your Own Thought.' He is an Indian young writer who hails from the city of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He has been awarded the title by India's fourth major company "OMG Book of Records". Like the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records, the popular Indian version, OMG Book of Records is no less popular.

The OMG Book of Records helped Ansuman Bhagat to contribute to literature at a young age and inspire others. He has been awarded for his book-- 'Your Own Thought' and 'Best Inspirational Quotes'. His book is available on every platform in India.

Well, OMG Book of Records honours people who have achieved success in doing or creating something new which inspires many. And Anshuman has done exactly that. He not only inspires people to cope with the deadly COVID19 pandemic but also to fight against it and move forward taking the nation ahead along with their motivation.

Recently his book "Your Own Thought" received praise from Honorable Raghubar Das, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

He said that the book written by Ansuman can give a new look towards the life with some positive feelings. It is a worthwhile effort that the youth will be inspired through this book. Apart from this, people of foreign countries are also liking Ansuman's book and his style of writing.