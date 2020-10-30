Image Source : TWITTER/@DURGAPURBCREC Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Date, significance, puja and history

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. He was the first poet who had authored the epic Ramayana and first-ever Sanskrit shlokas. This year, the birth anniversary of the ancient poet is being celebrated on October 31 (Saturday). He is also referred to as ‘Adi Kavi.’

Valmiki Jayanti is widely celebrated in northern and central India and it is popularly called Pragat Diwas. On this day many worship the poet by reciting verses of Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country. It is said that Maharishi Valmiki had a 'shine' like a full moon. Hence, people started celebrating Valmiki Jayanti on the full moon day.

One of the most famous temples dedicated to the sage is in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. The temple, which is 1,300 years old, was believed to be the place where Valmiki rested after writing Ramayana. On this day, followers of the Valmiki carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan. They also recite the verses and Shlokas of Ramayana on auspicious occasions. On this day, people decorate the temples of Valmiki Ji and offer flowers, food and fruits.

As per Drikpanchang, The Purnimatithi begins at 05:45 PM on October 30, 2020 (Friday) and ends at 08:18 PM on October 31, 2020.

Maharishi Valmiki is the first poet of Sanskrit literature. Valmiki Ji offered shelter to Devi Sita when Lord Rama banished her from the Raj Mahal. There she gave birth to two beautiful children Luv and Kush.

