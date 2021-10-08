Maa Baglamukhi Temple: All about Ujjain mandir where Pandavas worshipped to win back their kingdom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BAGLAMUKHI TEMPLE Maa Baglamukhi Temple

The famous Goddess Baglamukhi temple situated on the banks of the river Lakhundar in Nalkheda, attracts an influx of devotees in Navratri festival. The temple was established by Maharaja Yudhishthira on the instruction of Lord Krishna to win Mahabharata. Know special facts about Baglamukhi Temple.

In ancient times there used to be a village named 'Bhagwat'. It was also famous as Vishwa Shaktipeeth. By worshiping Goddess Baglamukhi, the devotees gets wealth, knowledge and power.

Three-faced Maa Baglamukhi's temple

The Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain is situated in the eastern direction on the banks of the Lakhundar river at Nalkheda, about 35 km from the Agar's Malwa district headquarters. The Pandavas got the boon of being victorious after worshipping Goddess, here. It is believed that during the Mahabharata period, when the Pandavas were in trouble, Lord Krishna asked them to worship this temple of Maa Baglamukhi. After worshiping the 'Triguna Shakti Swaroopa,' Pandavas got rid of their problems and won their lost kingdom back. Ancient Hindu texts say that the foundations of the temple were laid by Lord Brahma himself.

Trishakti is enshrined in this temple. On the right side of 'Siddhidatri Goddess Baglamukhi' is Dhandayini Mahalakshmi and on the left side Vidyadayini Mahasaraswati is placed.

It is said that Maa Baglamukhi is enshrined at only three places in the world. One in Nepal, the other in Datia of Madhya Pradesh and one in Nalkheda. It is believed that in Nepal and MP, the idol of the goddess was established by Sri Sri 1008 Aadya Shankaracharya, while in Nalkheda, Maa Baglamukhi is enshrined in the form of Pitambar.

How was the idol of Maa Baglamukhi established?

There is no historical evidence of the establishment of this miraculous idol of Maa Baglamukhi. People say that the idol is self incarnated. This idol of Maa Baglamukhi is in Pitambar form and only yellow colored material is offered here. Yellow cloth, yellow chunri, yellow prasad, yellow flowers etc.

There is also a practice of making a swastika on the back wall of this temple for the fulfillment of wishes. There is a Havan Kund in the temple premises. There is a special significance of performing Havan during Navratri. Yellow mustard, turmeric, lotus gutta, sesame, barley, ghee, coconut, etc., are used in this havan to fulfill their wishes. It is said that by performing Havan in this temple, the chances of being successful, doubles.