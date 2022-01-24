Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What causes Dandruff and does it get worse in winters?

Winters and Dandruff are synonymous. The Cold weather extracts the moisture from your hair, leaving them dry, dull and itchy. Thus it’s become imperative to take special care of your scalp during this time. Dandruff is a common problem that causes the skin on the scalp to flake. It may look not serious but it can be embarrassing, head-scratching and stubborn resulting in a lot of hair fall. However, Mild dandruff can be treated with a gentle daily natural and preferably organic shampoo.

What causes Dandruff?

Pollution, harsh chemicals, season change, all of these can contribute towards an environment that can lead to compromised scalp health. This may develop a fungus called Malassezia which lives and dines on our scalp leading to severe dandruff.

Malassezia sebum by secreting an enzyme that releases all the oil’s fatty acids. But they have the tendency to eat up the saturated fats only. As a result, the unsaturated fats left behind. When Malassezia grows too quickly, it can hamper skin cell renewal which leads to cells clustering together and appearing as white flakes – or what we know as dandruff.

Does Dandruff get worse in winters?

Absolutely! During winters, while some are enjoying the cool weather and chilling breeze, there are some who struggle with dry and flaky skin. The air becomes extra dry and lack moisture which is really needed for the skin. As a result, the skin and the scalp get dry.

The scalp, when dry, becomes scaly and scabrous, which makes it easier for dandruff to grow vigorously. Cosy winters make us lazy and due to not- so- regular hair washing leads to the build-up of dirt and dead skin cells resulting in dandruff. To avoid this unwelcome situation it will be better to look after your hair and maintain a hair care regimen to attain healthy, glowing and dandruff-free hair. It becomes imperative to use a good regime.

Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas

