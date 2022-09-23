Try these neem hair masks to treat dandruff and dry scalp; know how to use them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Neem hair masks to treat dandruff and dry scalp know how

Neem is commonly referred to as the ‘wonder tree’ and is well known for its many medicinal uses, including the treatment of dry scalp. Want to get rid of that dandruff and dry scalp? Neem offers a number of positive effects on hair, it has antibacterial and antifungal properties that reduce the side effects of dandruff, dry scalp and scalp infection. Being rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamin E and other essential nutrients it can prevent hair fall and ward off dandruff.

Here are 3 neem hair masks to cure dry and flaky scalp conditions at home:

1. Ghee and neem hair mask

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons of ghee,15-20 crushed neem leaves, 1 tablespoon of honey

Method

* Add the ghee, neem leaves and honey in a bowl together.

* Mix well all the ingredients and let them rest overnight.

* Now, heat this mixture on low flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

* It is ready to apply. Now apply this hair mask on your scalp and to the length of your hair.

* Wait for half an hour and then rinse your hair using a mild shampoo.

2. Curd and neem hair mask

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons curd, 15-20 crushed neem leaves

Method

* Add the curd with crushed neem in a bowl.

* Mix well, and apply this mixture onto the scalp gently along the length of your tresses.

* Massage the scalp for 5 minutes at least.

* Now, let it sit for 30 minutes, before rinsing it off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

3. Amla and neem hair mask

Ingredients: 10-12 drops of amla juice, 15-20 crushed neem leaves, Water

Method

* In boiling water, add amla juice, crushed neem and let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

* Now apply this mixture on your scalp along the length of your hair.

* Massage your scalp for 3 to 5 minutes so that it can absorb the nutrition.

* Now rinse it with warm water and mild shampoo.

Make sure to use any of these hair masks twice a week to treat the flaky or dry scalp conditions quickly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

