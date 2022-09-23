Does Chewing gum help in weight loss? Let's find out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Does Chewing gum help in weight loss?

It is still a debate whether chewing gum can actually make you shed some inches. Well, let's find out if it is a myth or a truth. Chewing gum can be good for our health if done within a limit. Not only can it freshen our breath, but it can also help in overcoming cigarette cravings, improve our memory and even help in losing weight.

1. Increases heart rate

Chewing gum while walking has been demonstrated to boost heart rate and improve calorie burn. According to a study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, chewing gum while walking can stimulate people to walk more quickly and exert a little more energy, which could assist people to avoid gaining weight while aging.

2. Reduce appetite

Chewing gum may decrease hunger or appetite, heighten feelings of fullness, and encourage to eat less, which may make binge eating less likely.

3. Help with cravings

By diverting our attention, chewing a piece of gum before and after a meal will reduce the desire to go for snacks or sweet treats and helps in avoiding overeating. In fact, a study published in Frontiers in Psychology indicated that chewing gum may decrease impulsive eating in people.

4. Burn calories

According to a study, people who chew gum burn more calories (by around 5 percent) than people who don't. It may also help in burning slightly more calories per day. However, it’s unclear whether any of these effects would result in long-term weight loss.

Although chewing gum can help cut calories and avoid fattening snacks, it's important not to go overboard. Though chewing gum has little or no nutritional benefits, so it should never be used as a substitute for regular meals. Here are its side effects, Tooth decay, jaw pain, stomach issues like diarrhea, some people also face digestive issues even with sugar-free gums. Still, make sure don't forget nutritious snacks like vegetables, low-fat dairy, whole grain crackers, and fruit.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

