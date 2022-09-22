Uric Acid: Apple cider vinegar benefits in treatment of gout; know how to drink it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Apple cider vinegar benefits in gout problems

Uric Acid: When the body breaks down substances called purines present in high-protein foods, a chemical is created called uric acid. While it is a common phenomenon, higher levels of uric acid cause many problems. This usually happens when the kidneys don't eliminate uric acid efficiently. It becomes dangerous it starts to accumulate in the body in the form of crystals. Increased uric acid can cause joint pain, inflammation, gout and arthritis.

High uric acid can, however, be resolved using some remedies like apple cider vinegar. It also helps in the treatment of gout and helps stay away from diseases.

If the level of uric acid in our body suddenly increases, then it can be dangerous as well as cause many health problems. Apple Cider Vinegar can prove to be very beneficial in controlling high uric acid. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties are found in apple cider vinegar, which can help in controlling uric acid in the body. It also helps in increasing the pH level in the blood.

Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps to control uric acid.

Apple cider vinegar is also considered very beneficial in keeping the liver healthy

It also boosts the immune system

Its consumption can also protect against diabetes, cancer, heart-related diseases.

It can prove to be helpful in reducing weight, high blood sugar, cholesterol

How to drink Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar should always be diluted with water first. It contains a high amount of acid, which can harm health. After mixing one to two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water, you can consume it every day in the morning. Or it can be taken one or half an hour before meals.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

