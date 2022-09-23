Diabetes: Beware of these signs on your hands that indicate high sugar level

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes signs on your hands

Diabetes: Due to poor diet and lifestyle, many people have fallen prey to diabetes. Not just older people, but youngsters are also facing the issue of high sugar levels and witnessing problems that lead to it. Also, diabetes is genetic, so if a person in the family has this problem, the next generation will also probably inherit it. According to health experts, diabetes symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst, weight loss, numbness or tingling in hands and feet and fatigue etc. Researchers have also described some symptoms of diabetes that appear on the hands and fingers and is called diabetic neuropathy. Experts say that these symptoms should be given special attention.

In simple language, neuropathy means extreme tingling in the hands. It is seen in about 50 per cent of diabetic patients. The severe symptoms of diabetic neuropathy are called mononeuropathy. Mononeuropathy can cause tingling and numbness in the hands. Apart from this, it can also affect the fingers of the hands.

Other symptoms of mononeuropathy:

Health experts say that apart from numbness in the hands, many other symptoms can also be seen in this condition and people should take special care and attention to this.

Weakness in hands

Paralysis on one side of the face

Pain behind the eye

Double vision

Focus problem

How to control diabetes?

Getting up early and exercising regularly benefits in treating diabetes. Also, it is advised that you check sugar levels regularly and be active. Control your diet and consume amla, jamun and basil. Bitter gourd is beneficial in diabetes as well.

Consuming bitter gourd is beneficial for diabetics. Its juice helps in controlling blood sugar by promoting the metabolism of glucose in the body. According to experts, consuming bitter gourd juice every morning on an empty stomach can be beneficial for diabetics.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

