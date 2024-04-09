Hyperpigmentation: Effective topical treatments for dark spots and uneven skin tone

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Effective topical treatments for hyperpigmentation.

Regardless of your skin colour, dark spots and patches can occur in any area of the face or body that is consistently exposed to the sun or has incurred scarring. This condition, known as hyperpigmentation, is entirely natural. However, dark spots and uneven skin tone can often lead to self-consciousness and a desire for effective treatment options. Let us look at some effective treatment options suggested by Dr Chytra Anand, Dermatologist and founder - of SkinQ & Kosmoderma Clinics for hyperpigmentation.

Topical treatments

This is a widely used topical treatment that works by inhibiting melanin production. Hydroquinone is available over-the-counter in low concentrations and by prescription in higher concentrations. However, long-term use can lead to side effects and thus, it is important to use it after consultation. Retinoids: These are derived from vitamin A and help increase cell turnover and promote even skin tone. They work by exfoliating the skin and can help to fade dark spots over time. To avoid irritation and sun sensitivity, use it as directed by your dermatologist.

Chemical peels

This involves applying a chemical solution to the skin for exfoliation and peeling. It helps to remove the top layer of damaged skin cells for smoother, more even-toned skin underneath. Chemical peels make use of ingredients like glycolic acid, salicylic acid, or trichloroacetic acid (TCA). For optimal results, multiple sessions may be needed.

Laser therapy

In this process, focused light energy is used to target and break down excess melanin in the skin. The dermatologist may use different types of lasers, such as fractional lasers or Q-switched lasers, depending on the specific type and severity of hyperpigmentation. Laser treatments are typically performed by dermatologists and may require multiple sessions for significant improvement.

Sun protection

As with everything else, prevention is important to manage hyperpigmentation. Sun exposure can exacerbate existing dark spots and cause further pigmentation issues. Therefore, make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF since it helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays. Additionally, wearing protective clothing, seeking shade, and avoiding peak sun hours can help to prevent the worsening of hyperpigmentation.

Additionally, consistent sun protection and skincare regimens are crucial for maintaining the results of hyperpigmentation treatments.

