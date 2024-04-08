Demystifying Stubborn Acne: Know causes, treatment and prevention strategies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, treatment and prevention strategies for acne.

Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. Although it is common, many misconceptions about acne can confuse its causes, treatment, and prevention. Let us look at some of these aspects for better clarity around this skin condition.

Causes of acne

According to Dr Chytra Anand, Dermatologist, and Founder - of SkinQ & Kosmoderma ClinicsAcne primarily occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Several factors contribute to this process, including hormonal changes, genetics, certain medications, and lifestyle habits. Hormonal fluctuations, particularly during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, can increase the production of sebum, an oily substance that lubricates the skin. Excess sebum can mix with dead skin cells, creating a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria. Genetics also play an important role, as individuals with a family history of acne are more likely to develop the condition.

Treatment options

Treating acne involves addressing its underlying causes and targeting the various factors contributing to its development. Over-the-counter (OTC) topical treatments containing ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and retinoids can help unclog pores, reduce inflammation, and prevent new breakouts. Prescription medications such as oral antibiotics and corticosteroids may be necessary for moderate to severe acne. In cases of severe cystic acne, procedures like laser therapy, chemical peels, and drainage and extraction of cysts may be recommended by dermatologists.

Prevention strategies

While acne cannot always be completely prevented, adopting certain lifestyle habits and skincare practices can help minimize its occurrence and severity. Regularly cleansing the skin with a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser can remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities without stripping away natural moisture. Avoiding harsh skincare products, excessive scrubbing, and picking or popping pimples can prevent further irritation and inflammation. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting refined sugars and dairy products may help reduce acne flare-ups. Consistently practising stress management techniques, such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises, can also help regulate hormone levels and minimize stress-induced breakouts.

Remember, with proper care and diligence, acne no longer needs to be a mystery but a manageable aspect of skincare routines.

