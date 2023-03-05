Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@SHRADDHA KAPOOR Five ways to look after your skin, just like Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has shared her skin care secrets and how she swears by them with her fans. Besides being a great actor, Shraddha is adored for her unfiltered, flawless skin and hair. The actress depends on her mother for beauty advice. Shraddha embraces the "less is more" philosophy in all she does, including making DIY natural face masks and DIY hair packs. She avoids using excessive amounts of skin care products and consumes a balanced diet, which is one of the factors contributing to her oh-so-glowy complexion.

DIY Face Pack: For natural splendour, Shraddha Kapoor uses an easy DIY face mask for bright skin. She uses a blend of besan (gramme flour) and any oil (rosehip, coconut, salmon, etc.). Mix and apply the mixture to a clean face. Leave for 15 minutes, then wash. The common kitchen ingredient besan reduces acne, gives skin a glow, removes tan, dirt, and excess oil, and balances pH levels.

Ice for puffiness: The actress always applies ice to the face, as it is an excellent rapid remedy to tighten the skin, minimise puffiness, and leave the skin rejuvenated and afresh.

Uncompleasing skincare: In a world where glitter makeup and dramatic contouring are popular, Kapoor prefers to stick with the fundamentals. She swears by applying a basic moisturiser, a small amount of concealer, a few coats of mascara, and tinted lip balm. She disapproves of the 10-step skin care regimen and cleanses and moisturises according to her needs.

Water for hydration: Since staying hydrated is essential, she consumes roughly eight glasses of water each day along with one serving of coconut water per day.

Cleanse to end the day: At the end of the day, the actress relies on camomile butter to do all the cleaning. The butter makes the skin supple and smooth.

What is Shraddha Kapoor's skin care regimen?

Shraddha Kapoor cleans her face twice a day with face wash to remove dirt and sweat and create clean, exfoliated, moisturised, and fresh skin, helping her maintain clean, moist, and hydrated skin.

