Image Source : FREEPIK Ever thought of getting a Hydrafacial? Read its benefits and side effects

The HydraFacial is the only hydra-dermabrasion procedure that uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate. Utilizing the power of medical-grade hydradermabrasion, this aesthetic device allows you to improve the look and feel of your skin during a facial that doesn’t require any abrasive microdermabrasion. This treatment involves medical-grade hydradermabrasion, but there’s a lot more to it than that. It is important to note that HydraFacial is a patented device and there’s nothing else quite like it. Included in this one system has the ability to offer cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration to the skin simultaneously.

What are the benefits of Hydrafacial?

A HydraFacial comprises patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin in a span of 30 minutes. Its claim to fame is its non-invasive nature; so no need for pore-pinching extractions. When a person gets a treatment done, it is all reliant on a trained specialist and a machine with a monitor which displays the built-in protocols and tech updates. Pipes flowing out of the machine include the one with a sterile and interchangeable head, with a handpiece that performs the facial. There is also a skin-imaging component to show people the skin’s tangible changes before and after the procedure. Behind the machine is a jar that collects all the vile impurities removed from your skin during the treatment.

The HydraFacial machine utilizes water to exfoliate and remove the dead skin cells. The treatment loosens dirt and grime from within the pores. Then, the machine uses its swirling vortex device (a cyclical lushing water motion) to lush out the loosened dirt and grime. Then, Finally, your facialist infuses the skin with high-quality serums tailored to the unique skin goals. This treatment gives you Clearer, cleaner, smoother skin without abrasive or uncomfortable treatments.

How is a HydraFacial different from microdermabrasion or a traditional chemical facial peel?

Microdermabrasion treatments use manual extractions, while a HydraFacial uses a vacuum-like tip to cleanse deeper down than traditional extraction. That's also much less painful. Additionally, Chemical peels use acids and are most effective on lighter skin tones, whereas HydraFacials can be used on all shades. The treatment has the ability to moisturize the skin and separates the HydraFacial from all other skin resurfacing procedures. The treatment is soothing, refreshing, non-irritating and immediately effective.

What are the side effects of Hydrafacial?

HydraFacials can be performed on most skin types, including very sensitive complexions. But, those with active rashes, sunburns, or rosacea should abstain from HydraFacials, which can cause further damage or flare-ups. Also, some of the ingredients used during the HydraFacial, such as salicylic acid, haven't been tested or proven safe during pregnancy. This treatment is never painful — in fact, patients compare the sensation to a light massage. By combining vortex pressure with a clog-purging solution of salicylic acid, willow bark extract, and anti-inflammatory Tasmanian pepper, the device suctions gunk from pores, with no squeezing or pressing required.

What makes a HydraFacial better than a regular facial?

Traditional facials can be effective for many people, but they aren’t necessarily the best ones available. If you’ve ever had a traditional facial, you may have had extractions performed on your skin to remove blackheads and debris in your pores. When these are done by a trained professional, they should not cause damage to the skin, but they can still be uncomfortable. One of the primary benefits of a HydraFacial is that it is able to perform these extractions in a less invasive and uncomfortable way that’s just as, if not more, effective than traditional extractions.

Given the rising pollution levels, the treatment is quick in drawing out the impurities our skin’s pores get clogged with. Regular facials typically dry out the skin for a small period of downtime, but a HydraFacial pumps the hydration back into the skin in the form of proprietary serums.

With inputs from - Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist