Diwali 2022: 5 skin-care tips to glow even after the festival

Diwali which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and happiness in India is over, but the festive season is still going on. To achieve the perfect look, women buy various skin products and visit salons to get clear and glowing skin. However, a daily proper skincare routine is required for smooth skin to protect from harsh conditions.

There are a few skin-care tips that are important for rejuvenating your skin and getting a radiant glow.

1. Cleansing

Make sure your cleanser thoroughly cleanses the skin and has mild exfoliating properties. A facial skin care product can help in removing dead skin cells, oil, dirt, makeup and other pollutants. It can also help in keeping your pores clear. It also prevents the skin problems such as acne and pimples.

2. Exfoliation:

If you exfoliate, apply the product gently in small, circular motions. Do this for about 30 seconds and then rinse with lukewarm, NOT hot water. Exfoliation is not required for those who have open cuts, wounds, or if your skin is sunburned.

3. Moisturizer:

Moisturizer acts as a protective shield between your skin and the climate. It also helps to rehydrate the skin and improves its ability to retain water.

4. Glowing masks:

There are various types of glowing masks such as egg and almond face masks, avocado face masks, green tea and yoghurt face mask, yoghurt and lemon face masks, and gram flour and turmeric face mask. You can apply these face masks for 20 minutes. After this, you can rinse them off with warm water once or twice depending on your skin type. After that, you can see soft and glowing skin over time.

5. Glowing serums:

The serums help in getting a nourishing and revitalizing glow. They can help in hydrating skin products that can help in fighting the dryness of the skin.

So, stop worrying so much about your skin this festive season. Follow these skin care tips to get bright skin.

