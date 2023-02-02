Changing trends in bridal makeup; Anubha Dawar says its the era of minimalism

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Changing trends in bridal makeup

In 2023, the trends are changing significantly. Accentuating your authentic and natural features never goes out of style-which is precisely where minimalist makeup comes in. According to celebrity make-up artist and educator Anubha Dawar, proper skincare is a must in achieving the perfect and flawless no-makeup makeup look. Makeup trends are always changing with time and constant experimentation. These days, even brides-to-be are also creating their own styles. The full matte face is no more a famous trend now that the majority of brides want to have a beautiful natural glow with nude lips and soft eyes. Anubha Dawar believes that the “no-makeup” makeup look is the go-to for millennial brides. It can be achieved with a natural dewy base, soft nude lips, and even softer pastel eyes.

The early 2000s were all about bright-colored palettes, red lips, and massive hairdos. Anubha Dawar says dark and dramatic eyes made an undeniable impression on the bridal makeup trends during that time. Indian bridal makeup was considered incomplete without the characteristic brow bindis which were generally white and red in color. If the bride wasn’t seen wearing a thick layer of foundation and dramatic eye makeup which you could see from a mile away, it wasn’t considered bridal in any sense.

Now there are a number of makeup looks that are gaining a lot of attention. Brides are even opting for winged liners on a special day that look subtle and sophisticated. Metallic tones such as gold, silver, and bronze are also majorly used to compliment the bridal outfits and add that needed drama. However, for the day weddings, the au-naturel philosophy can never go wrong.

