Beat the Pollution Blues: Celebrity Beautician's tips to flawless skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Celebrity Beautician shares tips for various skin types.

Pollutants in the air are making our cities increasingly hostile to our good health and well-being. Among the organs of the body, the skin is one of the first to bear the brunt of air pollutants, which not only attack the skin surface but also lead to an accumulation of toxins.

According to Shahnaz Husain, cleansing of the skin assumes more importance in order to get rid of the impurities and pollutants that are deposited on the skin. If you have a dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. For oily skin, cleansing milk or face wash may be used. For oily skin, also use a facial scrub after cleansing. After cleansing, wipe the skin with rose water mixed with witch hazel in equal quantities, using cotton wool. This completes the cleansing process and refreshes the skin. Soak cotton wool in chilled rose water and tone the skin with it, patting it briskly. It also improves blood circulation to the skin's surface and adds a glow. Green tea can also tone the skin well. If there is a rash or eruptions, add a little rose water to the sandalwood paste and apply it to the face. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

Nowadays, activated charcoal is used to detoxify the skin. It may be available at a chemist's shop. Mix activated charcoal with aloe vera gel and rose water. Apply a thin layer on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes.

Use a scrub twice a week. Take sesame seeds (til), dried mint (pudina) leaves and honey. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely and powder the dried mint leaves. Mix them with a little honey and apply to the skin. Leave it on for 5 minutes. Rub gently and wash off with water. Sesame seeds actually have sun-protective properties and also soothe the skin. Mint has antiseptic properties and prevents rashes caused by pollutants.

Cover creams form a barrier between the skin and pollutants. A cover cream containing sandalwood would be ideal, as it would form a transparent protective cover, very much like a foundation. Sandalwood soothes the skin and protects it from skin irritation and eruptive conditions. It suits all skin types.

ALSO READ: Budget Beauty Care: 7 easily available ingredients can help you get flawless skin

Read More Lifestyle News