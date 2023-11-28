5 essential tips for oily skin care during winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Essential Tips for oily skin care during winters

“Winter has come”, and it brings a change in your skincare routine with itself. Winter's chill may bring a rosy glow to the cheeks, but for those with oily skin, it often comes with the challenge of maintaining a balanced complexion. As temperatures drop and humidity levels decrease, individuals with oily skin must adapt their skincare routine to keep excess oil at bay while ensuring their skin remains adequately hydrated. In colder months, the air tends to be drier, leading to increased water loss from the skin. To compensate, the skin may produce more oil to prevent further moisture loss, and due to this one can suffer from acne, clogged pores, dryness, and dullness.

Dehydration, hot showers, overuse of heaters, and lack of UV exposure are also a few reasons for the excessive oil production. Here are some necessary winter skincare tips tailored specifically for those with oily skin:

Cleanser: Start by washing your face with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. Avoid harsh ones as they can remove natural oils, making your skin produce more oil. Choose a sulfate-free, non-clogging cleanser to clean without drying out your skin.

Moisturiser: Don't skip moisturiser if you have oily skin! Pick a light, non-greasy one with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera. It hydrates your skin without clogging pores, keeping it smooth and balanced. Moisturising is essential for everyone, even if your skin tends to be oily.

Exfoliate regularly: In winter, it's important to exfoliate oily skin. Use a mild exfoliator with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Don't do it too much – once or twice a week is enough to keep your skin healthy and balanced.

Sunscreen: Even in winter, excessive UV rays can wreak havoc on your skin. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and apply it every morning, regardless of the weather. This helps prevent sun damage and premature aging, while also controlling excess oil production.

Drink plenty of water: Maintain optimal hydration by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Hydrated skin is less likely to overcompensate by producing excess oil. Consider incorporating water-rich foods like cucumber and watermelon into your diet for an extra boost.

