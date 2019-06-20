Summer care tips: How to have healthy hair and glowing skin?

Tips to keep hair shiny, skin glowing in summer: Struggling to keep your hair shiny and skin dewy during summer time? Here are some of the best tips which will help you to keep your share shiny and strong during summers. Thus, go for moisturisers with hydrating ingredients and do oil your hair, suggest experts. Try to avoid direct exposure to Sun. Don't wah your hair daily with harsh chemicals. Rajat Mathur, Senior Manager - Education, Marketing and Visual Merchandiser, Kiehl's and Chandini, Brand Trainer, Paul Mitchell, have doled out tips to maintain healthy hair and skin during the summer season.

* Say goodbye to creams and hello to moisturisers: Go for moisturisers with hydrating and soothing ingredients. It will help in keeping your skin hydrated and will remove excess oil from your face so that your face does not look greasy or heavy at the same time.

* Keep your skin hydrated: Summer is all about heat and itchy skin, so it is always recommended to opt for foods rich in water content to keep your skin hydrated all day long. Try consuming fruits and veggies like watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, celery, and carrots. Always make sure that you drink enough water and juices to keep your skin hydrated in order to make your skin look fresh and not fatigued.

* Always keep a sunscreen handy: A good sunscreen is a must-have for summer, as it protects your skin from harmful UV rays and signs of aging. Always make sure that you apply two layers of sunscreen in order to make your skin supple, smooth and tan-free. Always use a broad spectrum sunscreen and be on a look out for some anti-pollution factors in it and make sure that it is not comedogenic at the same time.

* Use clearing shampoo: Rain water is dirty and harmful for your hair. It is essential to use a deep cleansing or clearing shampoo twice a week, to remove the dirt residue on the scalp.

* Keep your hair nourished: Monsoon makes it difficult to protect your hair from the damage it causes. So, it is essential to opt for a good hair masque to avoid frizz. Rain water also makes your hair under nourished that may lead to fungal infections. Eat foods that are rich in protein, iron, Omega 3 to keep your hair nourished, strengthen hair follicles and prevent from fungal infections.

* Regular oiling: Your hair needs to be moisturised on a regular basis. Rain water tends to make your hair dry. To revitalise the parched hair, it is necessary to oil your hair effectively. You can also opt for deep conditioning once a week to boost the moisture in your hair.