Here's Your Fashion Personality, According To Your Zodiac...

1. Aries

The month you are born in, dictates a lot of things about you. From your likes, dislikes, personality traits to even your fashion choices, the universe has already decided a part everything for you. We have some insight into your fashion personality, depending on your zodiac sign. Dive in if you wanna know...

Kangana Ranaut

If you are an Aries, you are known to be fiery, passionate, ambitious and relentlessly determined. Just like your personality traits, your fashion statements are full of bold choices. You are a big fan of classics and comfort. Red is your colour - it exudes confidence just like your own self. You have mastered the tonal dressing and love sleek outfits.

Your Style Guru: Kangana Ranaut

2. Taurus

Anushka Sharma

A clear example of an Earth sign, you Taureans are a big fan of comfort and earthy fabrics. Cottons and linens are your thing and you love expensive clothes. Light pink and blue are your colours, but you are even drawn to olives and shades of greens and browns.

Your Style Guru: Anushka Sharma

3. Gemini

Sonam Kapoor

You Geminis are a true air sign. Free-spirited and ever-changing, Geminis are true style chameleons. You will wear anything and everything that will turn heads and will force people to ask, "Where'd you buy that?" Making statements is your thing and you nail it every time.

Your Style Guru: Sonam Kapoor

4. Cancer

Katrina Kaif

Known to be introverts and unpredictable, Cancerians are fond of pieces that have sentimental values for them. Just like their ruling element, water, they are a big fan of blues and whites and love flowy fabrics. Their style is very feminine and earthy and they give out the most girl next door vibes!

Your Style Guru: Katrina Kaif

5. Leo

Jacqueline Fernandez

Charming, ambitious and high headed, Leos are attracted to over the top designs and bold patterns. They can pull off the brightest shades of neon and boldest sequins like nobody else's business. Metallic colours and statement pieces are their kinda things and they love to be the centre of attention and everything that gets them there!

Your Style Guru: Jacqueline Fernandez

6. Virgo

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Virgos are known to pay great attention to detail. They like to keep if refined, even with their most casual outfits. From their accessories to shoes, everything is well thought of! Though they are open to trying new styles and fashion, timeless pieces are their most favourites and make an appearance in their outfit on an everyday basis.

Your Style Guru: Kareena Kapoor

7. Libra

Parineeti Chopra

A lover of soft and feminine patterns, Librans are ruled by the planet venus and have impeccable style. Not a very big fan of bright and bold colours, Librans use their every penny to shop wisely and not impulsively. Their wardrobe is a clear mix of basic and statement pieces.

Your Style Guru: Parineeti Chopra

8. Scorpio

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Strong-willed, passionate and possessive, scorpions are known to love dark colours. Their closets are full of darker colours and prints, that shout power! Their ruler is Mars and that is clearly represented in the way they dress up! They are all about power dressing and like cleaner cuts and well-tailored outfits.

Your Style Guru: Aishwarya Rai Bachhan

9. Sagittarius

Esha Gupta

Ruled by planet Jupiter, Sagis are known to be lover of cheery prints and happy colours. A big fan of purple, which also happens to be their lucky colour, Sagittarius people always prefer comfort over style and are the most easy-going people in the entire world of zodiacs.

Your Style Guru: Esha Gupta

10. Capricorn

Deepika Padukone

Capricorns are ambitious, persistent and realistic kind of people. They love monochrome dressing and practical clothing that does not restrict their movement. Blacks, greys and whites are their go-to colours as they feed the mystery within their souls.

Your Style Guru: Deepika Padukone

11. Aquarius

Shruti Hassan

This air sign is a big fan of peacock colours and has the brightest cobalt blues and fuschia pinks in their closet. Chunky necklaces and unique attention-grabbing jewellery form an important part of their jewellery collection. Independence and originality are an important part of their personality and they make sure to display it in their style as well!

Your Style Guru: Shruti Hassan

12. Pisces

Alia Bhatt

A lover of pastel shades, Pisces people are more into vintage and old-world glamour. Just like their ruling element, water, they are calm and composed and have a very subtle, but tasteful sense of style.

Your Style Guru: Alia Bhatt