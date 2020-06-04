Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Put Lord Shiva's photo in North direction of the house

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about putting Lord Shiva's picture in the house. It is considered auspicious to put a picture of Gods and Goddesses in the house. A picture of Shiva must be placed at home. But do you know in which direction the picture of Lord Shiva should be placed in the house? It's the North direction because it is the favorite direction of Lord Shiva and in this direction lies his abode, i.e. Mount Kailash.

That is why the north direction should be chosen to put a picture of Lord Shiva in the house. Applying a picture in this direction gives auspicious results. Put such a picture of Lord Shiva in the north direction, in which he is calm and meditative or sitting on the Nandi.

Apart from this, you can also put such a picture of Shivji in which he is sitting with his whole family. At the same time, it should be kept in mind that do not put such a picture of Shiva in the house, in which he is in a state of anger or is wearing his form of rage. This is not good for the happiness and peace of the house.

