Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Planting Tulsi or banana tree at home keeps the environment healthy

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about some measures through which you can improve in your life by adopting them. Not only this, but these tips will also help you get t rid of Vastu doshas or defects. If you keep a pyramid made of metal in the house or shop, it reduces the architectural defects of that place as well as brings happiness and prosperity in the house. Apart from this, you can also install Mars instruments shaped like that of a pyramid in the house.

It is said that pressing a very thin piece of silver under the main door of the house helps in preventing Vastu defects. This does not penetrate any negative energy in the house and what happens is also removed. Also, a basil or banana plant must be planted in the house. It maintains a good home environment and is also a health enhancer.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage