Vastu Tips: Office reception in the South direction is beneficial. Know why

Vastu Shastra tips are considered before the construction of a new house, building, office or hotel. In today's section, Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the direction of reception in the hotel and in the office. While going inside any office, the first thing that comes to sight is the reception of the office because this is the place that is made first in the office. The first meeting of any customer or courier is with the office receptionist takes place at the reception. Therefore it is very important to take care of this place.

The reception should be constructed in such a way that the customer gets impressed by you as soon as he comes there. For office reception, the south or west direction should be chosen and the person sitting there should face the north or east direction.

Further Acharya Indu Prakash says that the manager should sit in the manager room facing north towards the north corner, ie south-west direction.

