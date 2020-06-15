Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping these type of idols in temple is considered inauspicious

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the idols of God in the temple. The idol of God should never be placed in a temple or anywhere else in the house in such a way that its back part is not visible. The idol should be visible from the front. Looking at the back of God's idol is not considered auspicious. No more than two idols or pictures of Ganesha should be kept in the house of worship. Otherwise, it is not auspicious. There can be two pictures of a god in two different places of the house.

Apart from this, such an idol or picture of God should not be kept in the temple, which is in the posture of war, in which the form of God is in its rage. Always install idols of God with gentle, beautiful and blessed posture. This brings positive energy. Immediately immerse the fragmented idols.

It is said that pressing a very thin piece of silver under the main door of the house helps in preventing Vastu defects. This does not penetrate any negative energy in the house and what happens is also removed. Also, a basil or banana plant must be planted in the house. It maintains a good home environment and is also a health enhancer.

