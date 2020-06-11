Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping these things in mind while putting a fountain in the garden will bring happiness

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash told you about the relationship between water and success in business. Today learn about some other things related to water. The north-east direction should be chosen to keep the pot of water in the house. This helps the household members in every task. Some people are fond of getting waterfalls or fountains in the house. But in which direction it should be or what should be taken care of, we will tell you. If you have a garden area in your house then you can get a waterfall or fountain installed there.

The waterfall should be placed in such a way that its water flows in the direction of your house. Its water should never be in the outward direction of the house. Otherwise, the happiness that comes in the house will come back to the outside. If you want to get a fountain inside the house, then in which direction, we will tell you tomorrow.

Put a picture of water in this direction:

The direction of water also determines good luck and success. Therefore, in order to protect the family members or family business from bad eyesight or bad eyesight of people and to bring good luck, a picture or show-piece related to water should be kept in the corridor or balcony.

