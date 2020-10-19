Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building rooms in the house for happiness and prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about making rooms in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, whenever you build a new house, make small rooms in the north-east direction of the house and keep their slopes towards north-east as well. Whereas, south or west direction should be chosen for making big rooms in the house.

The floor and ceiling of the room in south-west direction should be made by raising two or three bricks above the north-east direction. If you have to make a platform, then also make it in the south-west direction. In this direction, you can also build a warehouse to keep heavy goods, while in the northeast direction you should avoid keeping any kind of heavy goods.

The more open and light the part of the northeast direction is, the better it will be for your home. This will also increase the wealth and prosperity of your home. Also, keep in mind that the floor slope and roof slope of the entire house should be kept in the north-east direction only.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage