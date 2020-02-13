Vastu Tips: Cashier should always sit facing North to increase hotel business

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of the cashier and the power system in the hotel. The cashier should always sit facing the North direction and keep the cash box on his right-hand side, which gets open in the North direction. Doing this will bring huge benefits in your business.

Further Acharya guides on the placement of the electricity arrangements. Special care has to be taken while arranging electricity at any place, but it is very important to take care of directions along with caution. According to Vastu Shastra, it is advisable to choose the angular angle and south and west direction for AC with electric meter and switch in the hotel.

But keep in mind that for these works, you should not choose the South or Northeast. Apart from this, the igneous direction should be chosen for transformers and generators.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page