Red or blue, know the significance of every colour in Vastu Shastra

Know the importance of different colors in Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. Different colors symbolize different things, as well as their different uses. Therefore, we are here to tell you about different colors, so that you can choose the right color for the right job and for the right place.

First let's talk yellow. The yellow color symbolizes gravity. It enhances the intellectual ability and this color is beneficial in arthritis. At the same time, green color is a symbol of calm tendency and happiness. This color is also helpful in heart disease. Talking about red color, it is a stimulating color and is helpful in keeping low blood pressure right. While pink color reduces physical problems. This color is considered helpful in weakness and constipation.

