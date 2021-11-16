Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__SKY__BLUE__ Lunar Eclipse July 2021: Timings to precautions, everything about the longest partial Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2021: After the last Chandra Grahan on May 26 this year, the world is set to witness this astronomical event yet again on November 19. Moreover, it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse that will take place in 580 years. For the unversed, a lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. During the phenomenon, the moon will likely appear red in colour and the reason behind the same are the red beams of the sunlight that passes through the Earth’s atmosphere and get deflected and fall on the moon. It will also be observed in India and will impact the lives of people. This is why you should be aware about the sutak period, religious beliefs, timings, do's and don'ts and its effects. Know everything about the same here:

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date and Time

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on November 19 and will begin at 11.32 am and end at 5.33 pm. It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm.

Lunar Eclipse November 2021: Precautions for pregnant ladies

Pregnant women should not go out of the house, because the eclipse light is not right for the child's health.

Other people, along with pregnant women, should not put thread in the needle.

Pregnant women should take special care of themselves during this period. They should not do any kind of work.

Bathing should also be done during sutak and when eclipse is removed, it is necessary to bathe.

Lunar Eclipse July 2021: Do's and Don'ts