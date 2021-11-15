Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch the longest partial Chandra Grahan in 580 years

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch

Lunar Eclipse 2021 or Chandra Grahan November 2021: The second lunar eclipse of the year will take place on November 19. It is the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years and will be visible at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. The moon is likely to appear blood-red in colour, which happens when the red beams of the sunlight pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and get least deflected and fall on the moon.

The last time a partial lunar eclipse of such length occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed will be on February 8, 2669

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date and Time

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on November 19 and will begin at 11.32 am and end at 5.33 pm. It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Where to watch

The rare phenomenon will be visible in India from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, revealed Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari. “A few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the last fleeting moments of the partial eclipse just after the moonrise, very close to the eastern horizon," he explained.

The penumbral eclipse will be visible from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha as well but it can be seen only briefly from these places, he said. People in North America, South America, eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific region will also be able to witness the eclipse.