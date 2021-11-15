Monday, November 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • India records 10,229 fresh Covid infections; active cases decline to 1,34,096
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch the longest partial Chandra Grahan in 580 years

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch the longest partial Chandra Grahan in 580 years

The last lunar eclipse was on May 26 this year. The chandra grahan on November 19 is the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The next lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India. The next lunar eclipse to be visible from India will be on November 8, 2022.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2021 12:00 IST
Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch
Image Source : FREEPIK

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where to watch 

Lunar Eclipse 2021 or Chandra Grahan November 2021: The second lunar eclipse of the year will take place on November 19. It is the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years and will be visible at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. The moon is likely to appear blood-red in colour, which happens when the red beams of the sunlight pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and get least deflected and fall on the moon.

The last time a partial lunar eclipse of such length occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed will be on February 8, 2669

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date and Time

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on November 19 and will begin at 11.32 am and end at 5.33 pm. It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm. 

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Where to watch

The rare phenomenon will be visible in India from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, revealed Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari. “A few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the last fleeting moments of the partial eclipse just after the moonrise, very close to the eastern horizon," he explained.

The penumbral eclipse will be visible from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha as well but it can be seen only briefly from these places, he said. People in North America, South America, eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific region will also be able to witness the eclipse.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Horoscope 2021

Top News

Latest News