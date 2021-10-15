Horoscope Oct 15: On Dussehra, financial condition of Librans will remain strong, know about others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope

Aries

Today you will continue to get the help of people, due to which you will feel very relieved. You will spend happy moments with family members. Students will have an interest in studies. You are likely to get some new opportunities. Your material comforts will increase. You will have to travel in connection with business. Lovemates' relationships will get stronger. Read Ram Raksha Stotra, and new sources of income will be created.

Taurus

Today you will get victory in legal cases. Your prestige will increase. Some new people in business will try to join you. You will get the support of a female friend in the office. The financial side will be better than before. There will be new opportunities to advance in career. Some important work will be completed. Today is a favorable day for the students of technical field. Help the needy, there will be opportunities for profit.

Gemini

Today you should be a little careful with new people. It will be beneficial to take advice of elders before doing any work. Children will take less interest in studies. They need to pay special attention in studies. You should stay away from opponents in business. Seniors in the office will be happy with your work and gift you something. Spouse will get support.

Cancer

Today the health of your parents will improve. To reduce extra expenditure, a new plan will be made. You will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Today you will try to improve relationships. You should take any decision carefully. Today the support of family members will continue to be received. Worship Lord Rama with family, you will get success.

Leo

Today your personality will shine. There will be a sudden arrival of guests at home. Today your attention will be towards religious works. Your confidence will increase with the support of your life partner in the work. The business class is suddenly getting chances of getting big money. Today you will bring some changes in your daily routine. Lovemates will go for a walk somewhere. Donate clothes to the needy, business-related problems will end.

Virgo

Today you will get profit in business. You will take interest in academic work. Your prestige in the society will increase. You will be successful in handling domestic work. Many projects will be completed on time. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will get a lot of success in the workplace. Today you will achieve a lot with your energy. You will take new steps to make the future better.

Libra

Today your financial condition will remain better. Today the workload may be more, but the more effort you put in for some work, the better it will be done. Today the opinion of an experienced person will prove to be better for you. You may be emotional about your relationship with your spouse. You will benefit in business.

Scorpio

Today your thought work will be completed. You will get support from the people around you. Today you will meet an old friend. You will take a decision to increase your business, which will definitely benefit. Everyday work will be completed on time. Today your spouse will be pleased with your behavior. You will get the responsibility of a new project in the office. Feed the fish with flour pellets, the economic condition will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today there will be good opportunities for financial gains. Today your health will remain better. Business travel done today will be beneficial. There will be mutual harmony with all the members in the family. You will be fully capable of completing work in the office. Today will be a great day for the students studying law. You will set new dimensions in your career. Today, put some grains of rice and red flowers in water and offer it to the Sun God, the stalled work will be completed.

Capricorn

Today you will be able to fulfill your responsibilities well. Today you will buy some new items for the house. New avenues will open to move forward in life. Today, chances of getting a vehicle are being made. You will make up your mind to start some new work. The day is going to be good for the people associated with the business of property dealer. Today is a favourable day for the students. Donate coconut in the temple, problems will be solved.

Aquarius

Today you will get full support of luck. New sources of income will emerge today. Office work will be better than everyday. Today your spouse will praise you, this will bring more sweetness in your relationship. Today your wealth and property will increase. You will feel yourself healthy. Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Gift story books to children, respect will increase in the society.

Pisces

Today your confidence will increase. You will get success in career. Today you should avoid postponing your work. It would be better to complete the work on time. There will be a chance to go to a family function in the evening. Relationship with spouse will improve. Today seniors will be happy with your work. Today you need to be careful about your health. Today there will be a promotion in the job. Offer fruits in the temple, the support of the family will continue in all the works.