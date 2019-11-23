Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope for November 23, 2019: Aries, Leo, Taurus and other signs- check astrological prediction

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You can take the help of a friend in your work. Do not be hasty in any task, it is necessary to take decisions patiently. You will benefit from the cooperation of your spouse. You may face many challenges in office work. Suddenly a relative may come to your house, may hear some good news from them. You need to think a little about your future. The oil should be distributed to the poor by making things made from oil at home, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Taurus

Today will be a beneficial day for you. You may have some new responsibilities, which you will carry out successfully. Any major work will be completed with the help of children. There will be full support of parents. Also in the evening, one can visit a religious place with parents. Students of this amount will continue to study today. You will be in good health. The children going to the orphanage distributed the fruits, they will get some good news from the child side.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You can try to settle the work in the office as soon as possible. You can get money from new sources. You may be a little worried about an old thing. A friend may come suddenly at home. You can enjoy lunch at home with him. The life of married people will be happy. Burn mustard oil lamps near peepal tree, family relations will be better.

Cancer

Today will be a busy day for you. You can plan to attend an event. The office environment will be fine. You may feel lazy. You should keep your food and drink healthy. Parents can accompany their children to picnic spots nearby. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to the talk of your boss. In some cases you may be a bit emotional. Give some gift to your guru, all your problems will be solved.

Leo

Today will be a day full of confidence. You can get help from people around you. You have every hope of getting benefits in the field of business. You may have some new friends. Your social circle can grow to a great extent. You can get complete success in daily tasks. Can think of doing something in a new way. Your relationship with spouse will be good. Also you will try to understand each other. Apply oil on the bread and feed the dog, success will kiss your footsteps.

Virgo

Today will be your favorite day. Will plan to hang out with spouse in the evening. You will get big benefits from meeting new people. Your financial side will remain strong. Some people will be affected by your behavior. There will be talks on a particular matter with everyone in the family. Your planned tasks will be completed. Health will be good. There will be harmony in married life. Chant the names of Shani Dev at least 108 times. The names are as follows - Konastha, Pingal, Babhru, Krishna, Raudrantak, Yama, Sauri, Shanaichar, Dim, Pippalasray.

Libra

Today will be your normal day. Suddenly meeting a particular person can change the direction of your career, but you should take any decision in your life very carefully. Some of your special tasks may get stuck. There can be a situation of business fluctuations. You should take the opinion of elders before doing any work, it will benefit you. Happiness can come in family life. Read Hanuman Chalisa, all your troubles will be removed.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You can go out with your friends and spend some happy moments. Some important things can benefit you. You will feel relax after the work is done. You may have to make a big decision in a matter. Businessmen of this amount may need to meet someone important. The situation will be better in terms of money. Your respect can increase in society. Donate dark colored clothes to the needy, health will be better.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will get money from new sources. You will be inclined towards love affair. You will remain fit in terms of health. You will get some good news, which will make everyone's face in the family blossom. People would like to talk to you later. You will meet a dear friend. There will be a sudden thought in your mind, which will open the way to your progress. Donate oil to Dakout, all stop work will be completed.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You can go to a friend's birthday party. You can plan for something. Whatever work you want to do, that work can be completed very easily. You should cooperate in society's work to maintain your dignity. You can express yourself openly in front of others. You can get happiness from children. Donate jaggery in the temple, your reputation will increase in the society.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will get full support from friends. You will get job opportunities from a good company. Your married life will be full of happiness. All your works will be done according to your choice. You will spend happy moments with children. Family relationships will be strengthened, office officials will get support. ॐ Pramanp Pranam: Shanashrayaraya Nam: Chant the mantra 11 times, everything will suit you.

Pisces

Today will be your normal day. You may get child happiness. You may have some differences with a family member.Running away from any work can cause more fatigue, it will make you feel tired. You need to keep an eye on everything around. Some people may be influenced by your words. Offer offerings of Bundi to Hanuman ji.