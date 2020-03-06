Amalaki Ekadashi 2020: Know date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Vrat timings of Lord Vishnu's day

Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 everyone! Ekadashi or the eleventh day of each lunar fortnight as indicated by the Hindu schedule is accepted to be promising for the love of Shri Vishnu, the God who continues life on the Earth. is a Hindu blessed day, celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon, in the lunar month of Phalgun (February–March). It will be commended on March 6, 2020. It is a festival of the Amalaka or amla tree (Phyllanthus Emblica), known as the Indian gooseberry. The day likewise denotes the start of the bright celebration of Holi, which is on March 10 this year.

There's much more to know when it comes to Ekadashis in our way of life. In the event that you are searching for some information on Amalaki Ekadashi, its 2020 date, centrality, and significantly more, at that point, you have shown up at the opportune spot. Find out all the details here:

Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 Timings:

• Amalaki Ekadashi Tithi Begins – March 5, 2020, i.e. Thursday, from 01:18 PM

• Amalaki Ekadashi Tithi Ends – March 6, 2020, i.e. Friday, till 11:47 AM

• Amalaki Ekadashi Parana Time – March 7, 2020, i.e. Saturday; from 6:46 AM to 9:07 AM

Amalaki Ekadashi Pooja Mantra:

मम कायिकवाचिकमानसिक सांसर्गिकपातकोपपातकदुरित क्षयपूर्वक श्रुतिस्मृतिपुराणोक्त फल प्राप्तयै श्री परमेश्वरप्रीति कामनायै आमलकी एकादशी व्रतमहं करिष्ये।

Amalaki Ekadashi Fast:

Ekadashi Vrata is said to be one of the most propitious fastings and is seen by numerous individuals across India. It is additionally accepted that individuals can satisfy their wants by watching the quick as it conveys gifts. The devotees watch an exacting fast throughout the day and just nourishment produced using amla can be eaten. A few devotees likewise observe partial fast by essentially maintaining a strategic distance from nourishment produced using grains and rice.

The observer of this vrat ought to likewise tune in to the Amalaki Ekadashi vrat katha in the wake of completing the puja customs. The enthusiasts remain conscious the entire night upon the arrival of Amalaki Ekadashi and serenade the bhajans and rhymes for the sake of Lord Vishnu.​

