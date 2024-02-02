Udhayanidhi Stalin summoned by Bengaluru court over 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks, asked to appear on March 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been summoned by a Bengaluru court in connection with his remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma.' The Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru issued the summons based on a complaint filed by a Bengaluru resident. Udhayanidhi has been asked to appear in person for the scheduled hearing on March 4.

Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked controversy last year when he compared Sanatana Dharma to "dengue" and "malaria." During a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi expressed views that Sanatana Dharma goes against social justice and equality, advocating for its "eradication."

Udhayanidhi remained firm on his remarks

Despite facing criticism for his statement, he remained firm, asserting his opposition to Sanatana Dharma. He said there was nothing wrong in his remarks made in September on Sanatan Dharma. "There was nothing wrong in what I had spoken. We will face the matter legally. I will not change my stand. I have only talked about my ideology." He had reiterated his stand while answering a question on the Madras High Court's observation in November last year.

What did Madras High Court say?

In a related petition, the court had observed that it was a dereliction of duty on the part of police as they did not act against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekarbabu who had participated in a 'Sanatan Dharma eradication' conference in Chennai on September 2. Justice G Jayachandran had made the observation dismissing a petition that sought a direction to police to accord permission to conduct a "Conference for eradicating Dravidian ideology and coordinating Tamils.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Sanatan remarks row: Will face cases legally, says DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin