Sanatan remarks row: Will face cases legally, says DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been cornered for his alleged remarks on Sanatan dharma on Thursday said that face all cases in this connection legally. Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, a comment that sparked a backlash from political parties. On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of "twisting" his statements in this case. Notably, the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya for allegedly 'distorting' state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma and 'spreading misinformation'.

"For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves," he said and added "In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that."

He was one of the political heirs of Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai, the founder of the DMK. "Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion. I would like to quote Anna’s comment on religions which remains relevant even today. If a religion leads people towards equality and teaches them fraternity, then I too am a spiritualist. If a religion divides people in the name of castes, if it teaches them untouchability and slavery, I would be the first person to oppose religion," he said quoting Annadurai.