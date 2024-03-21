'I was invited to join Congress, but will not go', says BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda

Follow us on Image Source : DV SADANANDA GOWDA (X) 'I was invited to join Congress, but I will not go', says BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda.

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru today (March 21), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that he was invited to join the Congress party.

Gowda said, "I am upset with BJP as the election ticket (from Bangalore North seat) has been given to someone else in my place. Yes, I was invited to join the Congress party, but I will not join the Congress party. Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister again."

More details are awaited in this regard.

