  4. 'I was invited to join Congress, but will not go', says BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru today (March 21), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said, "I am upset with BJP as the election ticket (from Bangalore North seat) has been given to someone else in my place."

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bengaluru Updated on: March 21, 2024 13:19 IST
While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru today (March 21), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that he was invited to join the Congress party. 

Gowda said, "I am upset with BJP as the election ticket (from Bangalore North seat) has been given to someone else in my place. Yes, I was invited to join the Congress party, but I will not join the Congress party. Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister again."

More details are awaited in this regard. 

