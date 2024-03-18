Tumkur Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's V Somanna to take on Congress SP Muddahanumegowda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's V Somanna vs Congress' SP Muddahanumegowda

Tumkur Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Tumkuru Lok Sabha constituency is currently witnessing an intense political showdown, marked by intriguing developments that have captured the attention of both voters and political observers alike. The retirement of the former three-time BJP MP, Basavaraj, has significantly altered the electoral landscape, presenting new opportunities for other parties to assert their presence in the region. Adding to the intrigue is the return of former Congress MP S P Muddahanumegowda to the Congress fold, a stint with the BJP following his denial of renomination in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Amidst this backdrop, the BJP has nominated V Somanna as its candidate for the Tumkur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. With these key players in the fray, the battle for Tumkuru promises to be fiercely contested, with political fortunes hanging in the balance and the electorate keenly watching the unfolding drama.

Tumkur Lok Sabha seat results 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate GS Basavaraj emerged victorious with 596,127 votes, garnering a vote share of 47.89 per cent. He defeated JD(S) candidate and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who secured 582,788 votes.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress secured victory in the Tumkur seat. Congress candidate SP Muddahanumegowda emerged victorious with 429,868 votes. BJP's G S Basavaraj received 355,827 votes, while JD(S)'s A Krishnappa garnered 258,683 votes.

Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency

Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Tumkur will vote in the first phase on April 26 for the Lok Sabha elections. The Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency includes eight Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Tumkur, located in the southern region of Karnataka, is situated approximately 70 km northwest of Bengaluru. Renowned for its production of silk, cotton, milk, and dairy products, the city boasts a rich agricultural and industrial heritage.

Tumkur, known for its socio-political significance, hosts the largest voter base of the Vokkaliga community in the region and boasts a substantial Lingayat population. The constituency gained national attention in 2019 when JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda contested and faced defeat. Additionally, Tumkur is esteemed for its educational institutions, revered religious sites like Siddhaganga Matha, and the thriving Tiptur Coconut Market, which serves as a prominent supplier of coconuts across the nation.

